Brooks & Dunn New Year’s Eve at Grand Theater

Brooks & Dunn formed in 1990 as a suggestion from a record executive.

Both were song writers in the 1980s for several well-known artists.

Once they were put together, there was no stopping the pair.

The duo then became one of country music’s and any genre’s most-successful duos of all time.

B & D has performed at just about every venue the world over.

Sunday night they performed a sold-out show at Choctaw Casino Resort’s Grand Theater.

They are known by the smooth vocals of Oklahoma’s Ronnie Dunn and the offbeat antics of Kix Brooks.

Both are skilled guitar players and performers.

When Brooks hung up his hat in 2010 when the duo disbanded, he became a radio host.

Dunn crafted his music, making it more personal with a solo offering after 20 years with Brooks.

He was a crowd favorite when he played Choctaw’s Labor Day festival at Tushkahoma as a solo artist.

Brook’s & Dunn’s remake of Oklahoma’s B.W. Stevenson hit “My Maria” was a monster hit for the duo.

That song helped them add a whole new audience to their fan base.

Their songs have charted Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, usually reserved for pop acts.

They’ve won CMA’s and ACM’s and nearly every award a duo can win.

From 1992 to 2006, they were the Vocal Duo of the Year, with the exception of 2000.

Their song about Oklahoma “Red dirt road” was another one of their huge successes.

It’s no secret that Ronnie Dunn is one of Reba McEntire’s closest friends.

He recently gave her a restored Airstream Trailer that she has parked in the country and uses as her relaxing getaway.

The duo no longer tours, but began a successful partnership with Reba in 2015.

They perform at the Coliseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

Their Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas show was renewed for 2018 and draws people from all over the world.

Brooks & Dunn performed their line of hits to welcome in the new year in Durant.

Kix Brooks summoned a fan to the stage and scooted a boot, spun her around and danced with her in his usual spontaneous way.

They paused their show for United States Navy sailors who were brought on stage and honored.

Choctaw’s Grand Theater has become a respected venue in the music world.

Superstar Rod Stewart will perform a much-anticipated show later this year.

