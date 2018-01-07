Calera School Board to be honored

January is School Board Recognition Month and an opportunity for local schools and communities to honor Oklahoma’s more than 2,700 elected school board members for their dedication to children and schools.

Calera School Board is among those being honored.

“Providing our community’s children with a solid education is the most important investment we can make,” said Gerald Parks, Calera School Superintendent. “We’re proud of our district, and School Board Recognition Month is the time to say thank you and celebrate the accomplishments of our elected board members.”

In Calera, school board members must develop policies and make tough decisions on complex educational and social issues impacting the entire community. They bear responsibility for operating the school on an annual budget, educating 800 students, and provide support for 100 employees.

“School board members make critical decisions that affect Oklahoma children and oversee billions in educational expenditures,” notes Parks. “They preserve the core of our democracy – Public education.” We encourage everyone in our surrounding communities to tell your board members ‘thank you’ for the time and dedication that they provide for our students, and our schools.

The individuals serving as Board members for Calera Public School are:

Justin Boone – President

Monty Taylor – Vice President

Brent Sexton – Clerk

Mike Turner – Deputy Clerk

Kyle Nabors – Member

Board members will be presented certificates of appreciations at their monthly meeting on Jan. 15.