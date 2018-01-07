Posted on by

Southeastern hosts Career Discovery Day for eighth-graders


Southeastern president Sean Burrage welcomes the students to campus Thursday morning.


Local radio general manager Jason Taylor serves as emcee for Career Discovery Day.


Dan Hoke | SE District Attorney Emily Redman offers career advice Thursday morning.


Dan Hoke | SE Todd Hughes, Senior Director of Tribal Solutions at The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, makes a presentation at Career Day.


The campus of Southeastern Oklahoma State University was the site Thursday for the “It Starts Now’’ 8th Grade Career Discovery Day.

More than 600 students participated and learned more about careers in such areas as education, legal, medical, science, law enforcement, the arts, vocational, and media communications.

Professionals from 16 different career clusters presented information about the jobs available in their fields and training requirements to obtain those positions.

Participating schools were Durant, Calera, Victory Life, Caddo, Boswell, Silo, Rock Creek, Achille, Coleman, Bennington and Colbert.

The event was sponsored by Southeastern, the Southern Workforce Board, Thje Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, First United Bank, Burrage Law Firm, Cardinal Glass, CMC Commercial Metals, Durant Industrial Authority, KBBC B99.7 the Buzz & 106.3 KLBC, OG& E, First Texoma Bank, Landmark Bank, and Red River Ford-Lincoln

