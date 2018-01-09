Posted on by

Firefighters put out mattress fire


Staff report

Staff report

Durant firefighters responded Sunday to an apartment at Sooner Apartments after being dispatched to investigate a smoke odor.

When firefighters arrived, they found a mattress burning and they used a water cannon to put out the fire, according to a DFD report.

City Fire Marshal Wade Boyd investigated the fire and determined the apartment unit did not have electricity, the report stated, and there were many cigarette butts on a coffee table beside the bed.

The tenant told firefighters he did not remember if he had been smoking when he was last in the room. The fire was ruled accidental.

Staff report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:02 pm |    

Bikes donated to Boys & Girls Club

Bikes donated to Boys & Girls Club
4:01 pm |    

Community workshop to create the vision for South 9th Avenue

Community workshop to create the vision for South 9th Avenue
4:00 pm |    

DIA swears in newest member

DIA swears in newest member
comments powered by Disqus