Journey Stories continue

Journey Stories got off to a galloping start Thursday at Three Valley Musuem as local attorney Ken Rainbolt told about the life and times of the Choctaw “Light horsemen.”

As Rainbolt explained, this small band of native lawmen were assigned the duty of keeping the peace in Indian Territory during the early days of settling this vast area.

Rainbolt spoke of the last Choctaw execution and displayed an oil painting by local artist Kay Williams which depicted the event held near Red Oak in Pushmataha County. Mr. Lewis met his fate for a crime committed … in front of friends, family, and a young 17-year old-wife. He was shot through the heart by a relative of his choosing.

The following Journey Stories are scheduled:

January 11- Circus! Circus! Circus!

David Ralls, once a Circus owner and now City Manager of the City of Hugo, Oklahoma, will speak on the history of the Circus in Southeastern Oklahoma

January 16- Ghost Towns of Bryan County (Part 1)

Local journalist and photographer Matt Swearengin and Ken Rainbolt will present a pictorial documentary of the lost towns that once were thriving in Bryan County.

January 18- Ghost Towns of Bryan County (Part 2)

January 23- “The French Connection”

The family of long time residents ,Betty and the late John Wakefield, will delve into their life’s journey and explain the role of art and music along the way

January 24- “The History and Excavation of the Steamboat “Heroin” c. 1832

John Davis, Director of the Ft. Towson Historical site, will speak on the history and excavation of the steamboat “Heroin” which sank in the Red River in 1838.

January 25- “All Aboard the Mercy Train”

Listen to this heartwarming story as historian William Hull of Ardmore explains the huge explosion that almost destroyed the town of Ardmore, and how medical personal boarded this steam locomotive in Gainesville, Texas to offer help and assistance to their Oklahoma neighbors.

January 30- School Days in Bryan County

Jan Walbaum of the Bryan County Genealogy Library will identify the original schools in the county..where they were..and who attended. Once there were more than 75 schools in the county.

The presentations begin at 5:30 on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and usually last 30 to 45 minutes. Admission is free.