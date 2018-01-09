Three Valley Museum readies for fundraiser

Tickets are on sale now for Three Valley Museum’s annual fund raiser and wine event, “Put A Cork in It.”

“This has become one of the most sought after tickets in town,” said Museum Director, Nancy Ferris.

The event, now in its sixth year, features museum board members dressed as waiters who cater to the needs of the guests. Each course of the meal, catered by Dining Around, is served with a sample of its own wine pairing.

“Enjoy an evening of entertainment, good food, and great friends, while supporting the preservation of our colorful history,” Ferris said.

Tickets for the Feb. 3 festivities are $60 per person and can be purchased prior to the event at Three Valley Museum, 401 W. Main St., Durant.

For more information, call 580-920-3642.