First United Bank to host seminar on fraud prevention

First United® of Durant will be hosting a financial well-being event on Thursday, January 11 at 5:30 p.m. at 1400 W. Main St. in the Massey Leadership Center. The seminar, “How to Protect Your Money from Fraud” is free to anyone in the community as you do not have to be a First United customer to attend. Elaine Dodd who is with the Fraud Division of the Oklahoma Bankers Association will be discussing the following fraud prevention topics:

• Identity Theft – how to protect yourselves as well as your family members with stories on the ID scams we’re seeing that are impacting Oklahomans statewide

• Current scams and trends – internet scams, grandparent scams, “Microsoft” scams, counterfeit cashier’s checks, work from home, CraigsList scams, etc.

• Lotteries and sweepstakes, why they are never legal from other countries (or Publishers Clearing House, Reader’s Digest, etc) and red flags to help others stay safe (also how these are morphing into work at home and mystery shopper scams)

• Debit and Credit Card Fraud

• Internet Safety – what to look for and what tools to use to keep your private information and numbers safe

• Physical safety of your information (safe shopping, etc.)

• Social engineering, including phone scams like the Granny Scam and New Medicare Card Scam

• How we can all protect our seniors

• Wire Frauds

The seminar is part of a series of educational events planned quarterly to make the community stronger by educating, inspiring, and empowering others to Spend Life Wisely®. Seating is limited and dinner will be provided; RSVP to financialwellbeing@firstunitedbank.com or call 580-634-6255 by January 10th to reserve your spot.