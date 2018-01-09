REI Oklahoma receives healthy business certification for fourth consecutive year

REI Oklahoma has been granted Oklahoma Certified Healthy Business status four years in a row, a designation recognizing business sites that make a positive impact on the health of employees and patrons. This award is a result of REI Oklahoma’s commitment to employee health and wellness.

Established as a program to support the goals of the Shape Your Future campaign, the Oklahoma Certified Healthy Business program recognizes businesses that make a positive impact on the health of their employees. Lori Stern, REI Oklahoma Human Resources Specialist, has spearheaded the initiative since its inception.

“It’s very important for us to maintain this status and to support the wellness goals of our employees,” said Stern.

In much the same way that REI Oklahoma fosters a healthy economy within the state, multiple programs have been implemented to promote wellness among its staff. Together, REI Oklahoma employees have formed a wellness group, focused on weight loss and healthier daily routines. Other activities and events which have made a positive contribution to employee health have included health/wellness challenges, and health fairs.

“Our most valuable resource in delivering economic development services is our staff,” says Scott Dewald, REI Oklahoma President & CEO. “We’re grateful for having our efforts to create a healthy work environment recognized.”

REI Oklahoma, a non-profit economic development firm, has delivered economic development services to Oklahomans for the past 35 years. REI Business Lending collaborates closely with local lenders to help entrepreneurs navigate through business lending resources and programs. For women-owned businesses and minority-owned enterprises, REI Women’s Business Center and REI Native American Business Centers offer unique training, as well as technical assistance and access to capital. REI Down Payment Assistance provides support to potential homeowners. Additionally, business space is made available through the organization’s commercial facilities program. REI Oklahoma leverages the New Markets Tax Credit program to attract new investments into Oklahoma and create needed jobs in underserved communities. Learn more about the organization at www.reiok.org. Follow REI Oklahoma on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.