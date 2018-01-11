The Durant City Council, Mayor Jerry Tomlinson, and City Manager Tim Rundel presented employee service awards to dedicated city employees who have served the city. Last night’s City Council meeting saw Jimmy Vandevander-Parks Department, Jordan Ward-Street Department, Drew Hale-Durant Police, Brandon Laxton-Durant Police, and Mike Bush-Durant Police, each receive a certificate, pin and $100 for their 10 years each to the City of Durant.

City Manager Tim Rundell said these 5 employees collectively have 6o years service.

Jeff Ballew and John Wyatt were each honored for their dedication and service to the citizens of Durant by heading up the Shop with a Cop Christmas program that has made an impact

Wyatt and Ballew collectively have 61 years with the Durant Police Department.Durant Police Chief David Houser commended each for their service with Shop with a Cop in Durant.

Chief Houser said in his statement to those in attendance, “As most are aware, the Durant Police Department hosted Shop With A Cop again this year. It was a tremendous success with approximately $30,000 dollars raised and more than 300 citizens served.

2017 marks the 10th year that the Durant Police Department has hosted Shop With A Cop. Although this event could not be possible without community support through donations and volunteers from many agencies, private companies and individuals, the event’s DRIVING FORCE has been Deputy Chief Jeff Ballew and Captain John Wyatt.

Over the past ten years they have raised more than $200,000 bringing about JOY and ASSISTANCE to approximately 2500 citizens throughout the Christmas seasons.

I would like to commend each one of them for their desire and dedication and reinforce the need for volunteers, like Jeff and John, who serve the people of Durant through the Durant Police Department and the Durant Police Reserves.

Jeff Ballew has been with the Durant Police Department for nearly 37 uninterrupted years in either a full time or reserve capacity.

John Wyatt has served collectively for over 24 years as a reserve officer.

Their commitment is World Class.”

Jimmy Vandevander with City of Durant Parks Department was presented a certificate, pin and $100 for his ten years service. Vandevander is shown here with Durant City Manager and Durant City Council members. Jordan Ward with City of Durant Street Department was presented a certificate, pin and $100 for his ten years service. Ward is shown here with Durant City Manager and Durant City Council members. Master Patrol Officer/Detective Brandon Laxton with Durant Police Department was presented a certificate, pin and $100 for his ten years service. Laxton is shown here with his wife Miranda and daughter Lakelynd "Lake," Durant City Manager and Durant City Council members. Master Patrol Officer/Detective Drew Hale of the Durant Police Department and Evidence Technician Mike Bush were each awarded a certificate, pin and $100 for each of their ten years of service. Durant Police Chief David Houser accepted in their absence. Ballew was honored by the Durant City Council with Durant Police Chief David Houser personally commending him for his service to the community representing the Durant Police Department and Durant. Durant Police Reserve Captain John Wyatt is one of two officers who have led the Shop with a Cop Christmas program for it's entire 10 years in Durant. Wyatt was honored by the Durant City Council with Durant Police Chief David Houser personally commending him for his service to the community representing the Durant Police Department and Durant. The Wyatt family is shown here: John, Sheila, shown with Granddaughter Raelynn, Son Sean and his girlfriend Kim. Durant Police Chief David Houser, at podium, read a statement as the Durant City Council and Durant Police Department honored both Durant Police Reserve Captain John Wyatt and Reserve Deputy Chief Jeff Ballew for their 10 years of service with Shop with a Cop in Durant. 2017 saw 300 people helped with $30,000 raised. Chief Houser praised both for helping to make Christmas better for area citizens.