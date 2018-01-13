First United and OBA host identity theft seminar

First United Bank hosted a seminar to educate people on the dangers of ID theft and fraud.

Oklahoma Banker’s Association Elaine Dodd led the event with facts and tips on how to avoid your identity being stolen.

The seminar, “How to Protect Your Money from Fraud.”

It’s a crime that evolves daily with criminals figuring out ways to separate good people from their money.

Perry Atwood, Director of Retail for First United. He’s in charge of the call centers for their mega operation. Atwood said after the seminar, “This is a very fast growing crime. It’s in all our communities. Every time I’m at one of Elaine’s seminars, I learn something new. I think banks are doing a great job education on this crime. Every two seconds someone’s identity has been compromised. One in eight people’s identity has been compromised also, and they don’t even know it.”

Atwood stressed the fact that everyone should be educated on this white collar crime to avoid being scammed.

Kaymon Farmer listened intrigued to Dodd’s presentation.

He said he took several valuable things away from the seminar, ”I learned that when you go to a website, look at the http in the web address. If it has an “s” on the end of that http, it’s a more secure website.”

Farmer mentioned the badges that a website displays to let people know it’s ok to give information.

He said, “Those badges, you can’t always trust those now.”

A surprising thing he remembered was learning that hackers and thieves have conventions to share tips with each other on their craft.

He said he’ll always be extra cautious in the future as to how he gives information about his money, and he appreciated the facts Dodd gave at the seminar.

First United's bank accounts have a ID protection available for under $6 per month.

