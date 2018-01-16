Journey Stories hears presentation on circuses

A former circus owner gave a presentation last week on the history of circuses in southeastern Oklahoma during a Journey Stories presentation at Three Valley Museum.

David Rawls once owned Kelly Miller Circus, one of three circuses in Hugo, and he said there were once nine circuses.

He said that at one time, there were more than 100 circuses in the U.S.A., but changing technology such as video games have reduced the interest in circuses among children.

“Children aren’t as entertained (by circuses) like we were in the past,” Rawls said.

Rawls recalled growing up as a circus performer in his family from the time he was 15-16 years old. The whole family participated.

He also spoke about Mount Olivet Cemetery. There is an area called Showmen’s Rest where many circus performers are buried. This cemetery is a popular place to visit because of the interesting circus-themed gravestones.

Rawls said circuses have been an “easy target” for groups such as PETA who condemn the use of animals in the shows. According to Rawls, the protests have been in urban areas, not in rural areas where people are used to growing up around animals.

“The public wants to see the animals,” Rawls said.

The following Journey Stories are scheduled:

Today- Ghost Towns of Bryan County (Part 1)

Local journalist and photographer Matt Swearengin and attorney/judge Ken Rainbolt will present a pictorial documentary of the lost towns that once were thriving in Bryan County.

January 18- Ghost Towns of Bryan County (Part 2)

January 23- “The French Connection”

The family of long time residents Betty and the late John Wakefield, will delve into their life’s journey and explain the role of art and music along the way.

January 24- “The History and Excavation of the Steamboat “Heroin” c. 1832

John Davis, Director of the Ft. Towson Historical site, will speak on the history and excavation of the steamboat “Heroin” which sank in the Red River in 1838.

January 25- “All Aboard the Mercy Train”

Listen to this heartwarming story as historian William Hull of Ardmore explains the huge explosion that almost destroyed the town of Ardmore, and how medical personal boarded this steam locomotive in Gainesville, Texas, to offer help and assistance to their Oklahoma neighbors.

January 30- School Days in Bryan County

Jan Walbaum of the Bryan County Genealogy Library will identify the original schools in the county, where they were and who attended. Once there were more than 75 schools in the county.

The presentations begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and usually last 30 to 45 minutes. Admission is free.

Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat David Rawls, a former owner of Kelly Miller Circus in Hugo, speaks at Journey Stories held at Three Valley Museum. Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat Shown are residents attending a Journey Stories presentation at Three Valley Museum. Shown are gravestones in the "Showmen's Rest" section of Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hugo where many circus performers are buried.