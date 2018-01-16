Students take part in MLK Day of Service community projects

Although spring classes didn’t start until today, some 130 Southeastern Oklahoma State University students were up early Monday to participate in the Dr. Martin Luther King Day of Service activities.
The volunteers — including, students, faculty, and staff representing 19 student organizations and nine departments across campus — contributed to the following community service projects:
St. Catherine’s Food Bank – Sorted food and made to-go bags
Durant Boys and Girls Club — Cleaned, assembled, and moved furniture
Durant Main St. – Worked on downtown window display projects
Southeastern Physical Plant – Assisted with work on campus beautification projects
Southeastern students work Monday morning at the Durant Boys and Girls Club.
Students assemble food bags a St. Catherine’s Food Bank as part of the Martin Luther King Day of Service.