Aviation Visitation Day set at Southeastern

Southeastern Oklahoma State University will host Aviation Visitation Day for prospective students on Friday, February 9.

Faculty and flight instructors at the Southeastern Aviation Sciences Institute are professional pilots and the University has a fleet of 19 Cessna training aircraft and a Modular Flight Deck training simulator.

Individuals attending the event will have the opportunity to meet faculty and staff, learn more about careers in aviation, and receive information on admissions, financial aid, and scholarships.

Following is the day’s schedule:

9:30 a.m. – Registration (Glen D. Johnson Student Union)

10 – Opening Session

10:30 – Campus Tours

11:30 – Lunch

12:30 – Depart for Airport

1 p.m. – Tour Aviation Sciences Institute facilities

1:35 – Breakout sessions (Flight simulator, Careers In Aviation, Financial Aid)

2:45 – Closing Session

3 – Career Information Tables

For more information, go to avd.se.edu.

Southeastern features 50-plus years of training professional pilots and the Envoy Pipeline Program puts students on a path to employment.