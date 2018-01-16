Texoma Health Foundation gifts assists ECU at Southeastern nursing program

The Texoma Health Foundation recently presented a gift of $35,000 to assist in the continued funding of the East Central University at Southeastern Oklahoma State University nursing program.
Southeastern, in partnership with East Central, offers a baccalaureate degree in nursing (BSN) on the Durant campus. This degree plays an important role in producing quality nurses in the region. In light of the recent decline in state appropriations, this gift from the Texoma Health Foundation will serve area communities by helping to maintain this vital program.
Photo provided Visiting at the gift presentation were, left to right, Dr. Carl Gilbert, East Central dean of the college of health and sciences; Leah Lyon, ECU director of sponsored programs and research; Dr. Carolyn Lewis, director of the school of nursing at ECU; Heather Burrage, a Texoma Health Foundation board member; Sean Burrage, Southeastern president; Dr. Bryon Clark, Southeastern vice president for academic affairs; and Dr. Kyle Stafford, Southeastern vice president for university advancement.