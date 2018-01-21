Spaghetti Fundraiser to be held Monday for Rogers family

A spaghetti fundraiser will be held Monday at the Bryan County Community Building from 5:30-8 p.m. for Arie Rogers, her unborn baby and two daughters on behalf of Joey Craig who was killed on a motorcycle nearly two weeks ago.

The fundraiser hopes to raise funds to help the family with pressing bills, mainly keeping their car and home.

Because of this hardship, Rogers has returned to work pregnant with their baby boy expected in April.

Craig worked at a local car lot’s automotive repair shop and was to be starting a second job at a local parts store.

He was the primary breadwinner taking that second job to support his family.

Craig was on the clock when he was killed.

His funeral was held Thursday in Durant with Calera Chief of Police Don Hyde officiating the service.

Hyde was instrumental in raising funds for Craig’s funeral by collecting $8,700 in donations in one day.

The family owes his employer, the owner of the car lot, for the family car.

The home is also rented from the owner of the car lot who is expecting to get paid his rent, according to the family.

The spaghetti fundraiser cost $6 for adults and $3 for children.

A silent auction will be held with desert sales also contributing to the fundraiser for Rogers.

Community building 5:30-8 p.m.