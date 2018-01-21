Posted on by

Children’s art show held at library


ABOVE: The Mini-Ture Masters, led by Jenny and Gaius Sanchez, held their annual children’s art show recently at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center & Library. The children are helping raise funds to help the library take care of the homeless. Shown are, Hudson Lee, Ellery George, Ben Rogers, Blair Burrage, Gaius Sanchez, Reese Carper, Elizabeth Hitchcock, Molly Martens, Vivian Lee, Ava Weinchbrodt, Mia Weinchbrodt, Kylie Rollins and Cruz Carper.


Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

The recent Mini-Ture Masters art show was held at the library.


LEFT: Shown is some of the art work at the children’s art show.


