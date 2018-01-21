Children’s art show held at library

ABOVE: The Mini-Ture Masters, led by Jenny and Gaius Sanchez, held their annual children’s art show recently at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center & Library. The children are helping raise funds to help the library take care of the homeless. Shown are, Hudson Lee, Ellery George, Ben Rogers, Blair Burrage, Gaius Sanchez, Reese Carper, Elizabeth Hitchcock, Molly Martens, Vivian Lee, Ava Weinchbrodt, Mia Weinchbrodt, Kylie Rollins and Cruz Carper.

LEFT: Shown is some of the art work at the children’s art show.