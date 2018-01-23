City employee and children injured in wreck

Staff report

A city of Durant employee and her two daughters were injured Saturday during a two-vehicle crash in Calera, authorities said.

Emily Ann Brittingham was taken to a Dallas hospital after the crash that happened at 7:12 p.m. on Highway 69-75 at the McKinley Street intersection.

One of her daughters was also taken to a Dallas hospital.

Monday afternoon, Tera Merveldt, in communication with Brittingham’s parents, provided information.

Emily’s daughter Joselyn was “banged up” but is good. Daughter Lilia “Lily” was moved from ICU Sunday and she is doing much better. She had a severe concussion. Emily and Lily had previously been in critical condition.

Emily has a fractured pelvis and a fractured sacrum. She is expected to be put on crutches after starting physical therapy Monday. Her left leg is severely damaged and she should be able to use her right leg to use those crutches.

The other driver, who has not been identified, was taken to the Durant hospital.

Emily Brittingham is a public relations representative for the city.

Both those injured are doing better