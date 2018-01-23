Mead woman pleads guilty to conspiracy

MUSKOGEE – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, announced that Nicole Marie Harring, age 42, of Mead pleaded guilty to conspiracy and aggravated identity theft.

The indictment alleges that from on or about November 28, 2016, to on or about June 9, 2017, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma and elsewhere, that the defendant, conspired: to knowingly and willfully, with intent to deceive, make, utter and possess counterfeit securities consisting of checks purporting to be drawn on banks which operate in or the activities of which affect interstate commerce, to obtain money and property by means of materially false pretenses, representations and promises and to knowingly possess without lawful authority a means of identification of another person, to-wit: D.M., with the intent to commit, aid or abet in the commission of unlawful activity.

The charges arose from an investigation by the Durant Police Department, the District 19 District Attorney’s Office, the Chickasaw Nation Tribal Police, the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the United States Secret Service. Assistant United States Attorney Melody Nelson will be prosecuting the case on behalf of the United States.

United States Attorney Brian J. Kuester said, “This investigation is the result of dedicated law enforcement professionals from local, state, tribal and federal jurisdictions working together to serve and protect our communities. This team effort by many different agencies is a wonderful example of the effectiveness of multi-jurisdictional efforts to investigate criminal activity.”

The Honorable Kimberly E. West, U.S. Magistrate Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Muskogee, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.