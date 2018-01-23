Ballard lawsuit against city has ruling

A lawsuit was filed against the City of Durant by Dempsey “Keach” Ballard on November 20, 2017, according to court documents.

Ballard is a former city employee who was fired from his position with the Durant City Parks Department.

The lawsuit asks for a summary judgment by the judge because of one word in the agenda that the attorney for Ballard was basing that lawsuit on, according to court documents.

In the Durant City Council lawsuit, the agenda item stated the council would discuss a “potential” litigation, when Ballard’s lawsuit was based on the premise that a possible situation should not be discussed.

Potential or possible lawsuits against the city were discussed in that meeting in response to a directive by the city’s insurer.

The executive session guidelines allow for discussion of actual litigation that is fact, not possible, potential or future litigation, in that closed meeting environment, according to officials.

The judge ruled in his favor on this one word, according to court documents.

The lawsuit was filed and it was shortly thereafter, that the contents of that meeting were made public with a censure of Councilwoman Oden Grube. That was the closed-door discussion, with Grube present, that was discussed and Ballard was not the topic.

It is later than these events that the judge’s ruling came down.

Ballard, when contacted on social media Thursday, referred all questions to his Hennessy attorney Phyllis Walta.

Walta said she would not comment on the lawsuit Friday morning, but did say, “the lawsuit speaks for itself.”

According to officials, this action by Ballard tied up a lot of city resources and also cost the city a substantial amount of money in legal and administrative costs.

Before the Ballard lawsuit was filed against Durant, several other actions took place that led up to his filing of those papers.

In the early fall, September of this past year, some city employees said they felt their working environment might become or was hostile as a result of comments on a social media group because those comments were very anti-city government.

That social media group was created by Councilwoman Oden Grube.

The city employees had their concerns because of her actions and statements in person and on her social media group, they said.

Because of the number of employees with those concerns, the city alerted its insurance company of the potential claims that could be made by the city employees.

The insurance company sent an attorney investigator to talk to city management and the employees to evaluate any potential claims.

The insurance attorney made a report on the situation for the city.

That report was presented to the Durant City Council as a potential legal matter.

The council discussed the situation and a resolution censuring Councilwoman Oden Grube was passed.

That censure, or public reprimand, isn’t a major legal document, but it provided a way for the other Durant City Council members to publicly condemn the actions of Councilwoman Grube, officials said.

When they passed the censure resolution condemning Grube’s actions, the insurance attorney report was entered as an exhibit to show why they did what they did.

An Executive Session was held by the council to discuss matters not considered public by the council. These are generally employment personnel related issues.

Mr. Ballard filed a lawsuit against the city claiming the agenda for that September council meeting did not specify clearly enough what would be discussed in the executive session.

With that executive session being a private portion of a city council meeting where the council discussed those issues or legal matters and personnel decisions, the information was not detailed on the agenda.

They discussed possible or potential future legal matters that could be brought against the city by those employees.

In the Judge’s ruling on the lawsuit filed by Ballard, the court later found in his favor.

By the times this ruling came down, all the events of that executive session have already been made public and the censure of Grube has already taken place.

City Attorney Thomas Marcum said in a statement”

“The lawsuit was over the wording of a September 12, 2017, executive session agenda item regarding issues raised by some city employees. Mr. Ballard, whose employment had previously been terminated by the City Manager, sued the city claiming that the wording of the item on the agenda was not clear enough.

The remedy for such a claim is that any documents presented or issues addressed in the executive session become public rather than private as contemplated by executive session.

While the court ultimately agreed that the wording of the agenda item was not sufficiently clear, the matter was largely moot as the documents presented in the executive session – a letter from an attorney for the city’s insurer and the resolution wherein the council censured Councilwoman Grube – had already been made public when those documents were discussed and adopted in the regular session of a subsequent council meeting.”