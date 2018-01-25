SE among 43 programs recognized for National Excellence

Since its founding in 1909, Southeastern Oklahoma State University has been known as a “teachers college.’’

While the University has obviously expanded since that time, public school teachers and administrators throughout the country proudly hold degrees from Southeastern.

The quality of the Teacher Education Program was validated recently when The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) announced that Southeastern Oklahoma State University was one of 43 providers from 22 states and the District of Columbia to receive accreditation for their educator preparation programs.

The fall 2017 review by the CAEP Accreditation Council increased to 101 the total number of providers approved under the CAEP teacher preparation standards — rigorous, nationally recognized standards that were developed to ensure excellence in educator preparation programs.

“These institutions meet high standards so that their students receive an education that prepares them to succeed in a diverse range of classrooms after they graduate,” said CAEP President Dr. Christopher A. Koch. “Seeking CAEP Accreditation is a significant commitment on the part of an educator preparation provider.”

CAEP is the sole nationally recognized accrediting body for educator preparation. Accreditation is a nongovernmental activity based on peer review that serves the dual functions of assuring quality and promoting improvement.

CAEP was created by the consolidation of the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education and the Teacher Education Accreditation Council. It is a unified accreditation system intent on raising the performance of all institutions focused on educator preparation. Currently, more than 800 educator preparation providers participate in the CAEP Accreditation system, including many previously accredited through former standards.

According to Dr. Stewart Mayers, director of teacher education at Southeastern, the accreditation process began three years ago with the University’s collection of data and analysis. Utilizing that information, faculty members produced a thorough written report on all facets of the teacher education program. A national site team visited the campus last April, with the two-day visit including comprehensive interviews with faculty, staff, students, and others.

All those efforts resulted in the teacher education program at Southeastern receiving accreditation and high praise from the CAEP.

“I think a number of factors make our program unique at Southeastern,’’ Mayers said. “First of all, our institution’s history of preparing teachers for more than 100 years is a big plus. We are also very fortunate to have quality faculty members who excel in scholarship and research, but are also very accessible to students. We take a great deal of pride in that (accessibility), and think it is very important to the success of our students.’’

Mayers noted that the teaching faculty includes professors who are nationally recognized former public school teachers/former public school superintendents.

The Department of Educational Instruction & Leadership offers both undergraduate and graduate programming that prepares students to enter the teaching field/enhance their skills through continued professional development.

The addition of completely on-line programs is another plus, attracting students to the program from around the country and also internationally.

For more information, visit www.se.edu/dept/eil/

or https://online.se.edu/programs/