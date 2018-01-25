Swimming pool contract approved

The Durant City Council met Tuesday evening and approved a measure that ensures the City Pool will be ready by opening day this spring.

The council is tentatively looking at Memorial Day as opening, but that date could change.

Councilman Chad Hitchcock said he was happy that Splash Day would occur by the time school is out.

A councilman said, “We wouldn’t want to be up here if it’s not open by the time school is out.”

Marty Cook, Public Works Director, said, “This is what we have to do. If we are going to maintain this pool, we have to meet the Health Department specifications. This phase of the project is exactly what we have to do to stay in compliance to maintain this pool.”

Brandon Wall, Engineer, for the project, presented specifics to the council.

Wall said, “Our pool is in really good shape. No major cracks. When it was originally built, it was built right.”

Carothers Construction will do the work on this $247,000 pool project.

In additional business, the council approved acceptance of a 2016 grant from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation Rails to Trails Project.

They also approved the application for applying for a future grant to fund another leg of the project.

Nearly $400,000 in the grant accepted will go directly for the upgrade and construction of the trail on the abandoned rail bed off North First Avenue.

All tracks were removed by the railroad, leaving the dirt bed which is being converted for use by pedestrians and bicyclists.

This is near the Softball Field used by Southeastern.

Southeastern also uses the Crooked Smile Trail near this location, as a cross country track.

That trail is not an abandoned railroad bed, but a trail currently in use by runners and walkers.

The funded project includes a pedestrian bridge that will run parallel to the railroad bridge.

That bridge was dismantled, but the concrete supports are still in place.

The concrete pillars won’t be used in the project because the safety of that structure is not known.

The pillars will be left in place though, “for historical reasons,” according to officials.

Durant City Grants Coordinator Rebecca Collins said about the project, when completed, “A person could get on the trail behind VPAC and use this leg of the trail. It will be concrete 10 feet wide. There is also an existing soft-bed trail that is currently in use just north of this track.”

Durant has a full-time grants coordinator who is constantly searching for grants from Federal, State and private sources to better the city.

Collins, who is responsible for finding the lucrative grants, and applying said, “I look at it like making money from a blank sheet of paper.”

Her efforts have resulted in millions of dollars for the city and its projects, according to officials.

The first leg is funded with the 2016 grant.

The second leg, if a grant is awarded to Durant, will be funded to connect with the first leg.

The trail will take walkers east of North First, then north across Chuckwa Creek, then end at eastbound at E2010 Road and the existing roadway.

Collins said, “With this first 2016 grant, we will go as far north as we can. The one we are applying for, that the council approved the submission, would fund the next project if awarded.”

According to Collins, much of this is still in design.

“The design stage of the first project should be completed this year,” she said. “Construction should begin in 2019.

“If awarded, the 2018 recreational trail grant would provide funding to connect the Rails to Trails to multiple trails in this area.”

Areas of the trail can be used by anyone at any time. When completed, the trails will connect with other trails in various areas of the city.

City awarded huge ODOT grant