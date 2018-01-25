Annual Chamber Banquet set for Feb. 17

Durant Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to join us at the annual Chamber Banquet, Saturday, Feb. 17 at Choctaw Casino Resort – Magnolia Ballroom. Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner and a short awards ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. Our theme for the evening, “Old Time Rock-n-Roll”, will celebrate in 50s-style the accomplishments of the 2017 year and awards will be presented to various Chamber members as nominated by the general membership.

Tickets for the Chamber Banquet may be purchased at the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce. Individual tickets are $75. Table sponsorships may be purchased for $1000 and include reserved seating for 10 people with table signage and more perks. Be sure to contact the Chamber office at 580-924-0848 to purchase and reserve your tickets and/or tables for this special evening.

For more information, call Durant Area Chamber of Commerce at 580-924-0848 or visit www.durantchamber.org.