Final Journey Story to be held Tuesday

Three Valley Museum’s Journey Stories series wraps up Tuesday with its final presentation at 5:30 p.m.

This past week, there were presentations on the French connection to Durant, the history and excavation of a steamboat that sank in the Red River in 1838 and an explosion that almost destroyed Ardmore.

The Tuesday presentation will be by Jan Walbaum of the Bryan County Genealogy Library who will present a presentation called School Days in Bryan County.

She will identify the original schools in the county, where they were and who attended. Once, there were more than 75 schools in the county.

Bill Wakefield talks about “The French Connection” to Durant during as part of Three Valley Museum’s Journey Stories. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_JourneyStoriesPhoto.jpeg Bill Wakefield talks about “The French Connection” to Durant during as part of Three Valley Museum’s Journey Stories. Photo by Robert W. Peterson Historian Wesley Hull of Ardmore explains the huge explosion that almost destroyed the town of Ardmore, and how medical personnel boarded a steam locomotive in Gainesville, Texas, to offer help and assistance to their Oklahoma neighbors. Hull spoke during one of Three Valley Museum’s Journey Stories presentations. A retired admiral, Hull is director of the Greater Southwest Historical Museum in Ardmore. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_8370.jpg Historian Wesley Hull of Ardmore explains the huge explosion that almost destroyed the town of Ardmore, and how medical personnel boarded a steam locomotive in Gainesville, Texas, to offer help and assistance to their Oklahoma neighbors. Hull spoke during one of Three Valley Museum’s Journey Stories presentations. A retired admiral, Hull is director of the Greater Southwest Historical Museum in Ardmore. Photo by Robert W. Peterson