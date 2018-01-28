McCraw named Vice President for Student Affairs at SE

Liz Cobb McCraw has been named Vice President for Student Affairs at Southeastern Oklahoma State University, effective Feb. 1.

The appointment was approved at the Friday meeting of the Regional University System of Oklahoma Board of Regents.

McCraw, an Ardmore native, has served in various roles in Student Life at the University for 26 years, the past two-and-a-half as Dean of Student Affairs. In addition, McCraw received her Bachelor’s in Business Administration and her Master’s in Administrative Studies from Southeastern.

“Liz McCraw’s commitment and dedication to the welfare of our students is unwavering,’’ said Southeastern president Sean Burrage. “As in the past, she will continue to serve students, while overseeing such areas as residence life, student wellness, student activities, federal programs, and the President’s Leadership Class. She is also very active in the Durant community, which is an important component of the University’s outreach efforts.’’

McCraw is involved in several community organizations and initiatives, including the Durant Family Medicine Board of Directors, the Durant Main Street Board of Directors and the Planning Committee for Colton’s Main Street Run. She is a member of the G.F.W.C Fortnightly Club of Durant and Chapter DJ of the P.E.O. Sisterhood.

Previously, McCraw served on the boards of the Oklahoma Shakespearean Festival, the Miss Southeastern Oklahoma Scholarship Pageant, and was a founding member of the Magnolia Festival of Durant.

McCraw is a graduate of Leadership Durant and the Educator’s Leadership Academy, as well as the Institute for Educational Management and the Institute of Management and Leadership in Education (Harvard Graduate School of Education.)

In 2017, she was named one of 50 Women Making a Difference in Oklahoma by The Journal Record.

She and her husband, Dr. Shannon K. McCraw, a Southeastern professor, are the parents of a daughter, Catie, a student at Durant High School.