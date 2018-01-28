‘Hollywood Nights’ to be held at Three Valley Museum

Three Valley Museum is gearing up for another fun-filled fundraiser on Feb. 3.

The annual “Put a Cork in It” dinner includes an evening of wonderful cuisine, a tasting of fine wines with each course, and the sounds of jazz with Tristan Eggenor and friends.

This year’s theme is “Hollywood Nights” (1950-1970) according to museum director Nancy Ferris. “Although not required, we believe you should expect to see sightings of guest dressed as their favorite movie star of that era,” Ferris said.”I wouldn’t be surprised to see Joan Rivers interviewing on the red carpet as the guest arrive.”

There are only a few tickets left, stated Ferris, so make your reservations today by calling 580-920-3642. Tickets are non- refundable and tax deductable. Help us preserve our wonderful history by supporting your local museum.