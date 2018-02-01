Pianist to perform at Musical Arts event

Pianist Scott Carrell will perform as part of the Musical Arts Series at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, February 8, in the Fine Arts Recital Hall on the Southeastern Oklahoma State University campus in Durant.

The program is titled “The Magic of the Piano” and will feature works of Franz Joseph Hayden, Felix Mendelssohn, Frederic Chopin, Noel Gallon, Edvard Grieg and Pierre Sancan.

Dr. Carrell has captivated audiences in the U.S. and Europe with his virtuosic flair, expressive playing and informative comments on both works and composers by presenting innovative programs of both classical and jazz works, including discussion of both works and composers.

He has offered numerous recitals as soloist and as collaborator, including concerto appearances with numerous symphony orchestras, including Austin and Fort Worth, Texas; Little Rock, Arkansas; and the Harding University/Community Orchestra.

An active chamber musician, Carrell co-founded the Searcy (Arkansas) Chamber Music Series and has performed at many of its concerts. He has also appeared in recital and small ensembles in Florence, Italy; Mainz, Germany; and Guangzhou, China.

Additionally, the French Piano Institute awarded him a prize for the best performance of a work by Henri Dutilleux at the FPI Festival in Paris, France.

He earned his Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the University of North Texas, where he studied with internationally-known artists and participated in masterclasses. Carrell currently serves as a professor of music at Harding University (Searcy, Arkansas), where he is Coordinator of Piano Studies.

This Musical Arts Series performance is sponsored in part by Southeastern, the Ruth Steger Piano Institute and the Clark and Wanda Bass Foundation Lectureship.

Admission is free for all performances of the Musical Arts Series and the public is invited. For more information, contact Dr. Jeremy Blackwood, MAS Coordinator, at jblackwood@se.edu or 580-745-2096.