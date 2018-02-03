Roberts won’t seek reelection

State Representative Dustin Roberts-R will not run for a fifth term in the Oklahoma House of Representatives District 21.

He’s served the people of Oklahoma for 8 years and Roberts said he wants to spend more time with his family.

The McAlester-born Roberts was raised in Durant and graduated Southeastern Oklahoma State University after serving in the U.S. Navy.

His parents are Pam Roberts and local businessman Dennis Roberts.

Roberts said, “I’m looking forward to just getting out and going to work. I feel like it’s time for me to get out of public service a bit and take care of the family and work, and stuff like that.”

Bryan County is his district with Achille, Armstrong, Caddo, Calera, Cartwright, Colbert, Durant, Hendrix, Kemp, Kenefic, Mead and Silo represented.

First elected to office in 2011, if Roberts had made the decision to run again, his term limit would be 2022, only one more term.

Elections are hard but being a politician can takes its toll on a person, according to Roberts.

Roberts said, “I feel I should just take some time away from it. It’s been very stressful.”

Earthquakes and the general stress of trying to please everyone is a day to day struggle he’s ready to leave behind for a while.

He didn’t say if he will ever run again for public office but he didn’t say he wouldn’t, either.

Roberts is no stranger to stress.

In his 5 years in the Navy, he was a recipient of two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals for his efforts in the Horn of Africa situation.

He was awarded again in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Roberts list of awards include his 2004 Blue Jacket of the Year award.

He was promoted, through the Command Advancement Program, to 3rd Class Petty Officer by the Command Master Chief and Commanding Officer of VFA-143.

Roberts also was awarded Junior Sailor of the Year for the leadership role on his second deployment.

Roberts’ wife Lindsay is from Calera, and he is a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

He and his wife volunteer for many organizations in the area.

Roberts served in the House of Representatives 53rd Legislature until present.

No one has announced they will be running for his seat in the House.

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_dustin.jpg Photo provided

Will spend time with his family