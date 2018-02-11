Posted on by

Tribal Police help hurricane victims in Florida, Puerto Rico


The Choctaw Nation - For Durant Democrat


Photo provided Members of the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police assist victims of recent Caribbean hurricanes.


Photo provided Members of the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police assist victims of recent Caribbean hurricanes.


Not every man would voluntarily leave his home behind to help total strangers rebuild their lives. Despite having no electricity, a diet consisting primarily of MREs and a near constant state of being soaked, four Choctaw Nation Tribal Police Officers volunteered to assist with a hospital evacuation that resulted in the rescue of 47 patients.
Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

9:12 am |    

Principals taped to the wall

Principals taped to the wall
9:11 am |    

Rhonda Clouse BFF Blood Drive held

Rhonda Clouse BFF Blood Drive held
4:46 pm |    

South 9th Arts District vision discussed

South 9th Arts District vision discussed
comments powered by Disqus