Tribal Police help hurricane victims in Florida, Puerto Rico

Photo provided Members of the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police assist victims of recent Caribbean hurricanes.
Not every man would voluntarily leave his home behind to help total strangers rebuild their lives. Despite having no electricity, a diet consisting primarily of MREs and a near constant state of being soaked, four Choctaw Nation Tribal Police Officers volunteered to assist with a hospital evacuation that resulted in the rescue of 47 patients.