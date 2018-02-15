Durant team shinesat debate tourney

Durant Schools Superintendent Duane Merideth speaks during the Monday meeting of the Durant Board of Education.
Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat
Durant’s high school debate team recorded two first places and several high finishes, giving the team a second place in sweepstakes and a third in Champs at a recent tournament. Superintendent Duane Merideth announced the results at a recent board meeting. He also announced that Peggy Worden, the speech/debate instructor, was retiring. Winning awards at