Court reporter retires

Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat Longtime Bryan County Court Reporter Gena Belcher retired last week and a retirement party was held for her in the third-floor courtroom of the courthouse.
Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat
A longtime Bryan County court reporter retired last week and she is looking forward to a new journey. Gena Belcher has been a court reporter for 20 years and a court clerk’s deputy for 10 years before then. “I worked here in 1986 through 1996 in the court clerk’s office as a deputy court clerk,”