ABOVE: The Bryan County Junior Livestock Show continues this weekend and concludes with the premium sale Monday evening at the Fairgrounds. Shown with her Angus heifer is Erin Key of Colbert FFA.
Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat
RIGHT: Kennedy Willingham of Caddo FFA is shown with her Hampshire pig Friday afternoon at the Bryan County Junior Livestock Show.
Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat
