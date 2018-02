Gold & Blue Gala set for March 10



Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s Gold and Blue Scholarship and Auction Gala will be held on Saturday, March 10. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Visual and Performing Arts Center and will be hosted by the Southeastern Alumni Association. It’s an evening of cocktails, live and silent auctions, hors d’oeuvres and dancing. The Blue […]