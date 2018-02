Pianist Christopher Atzinger to perform at SE Musical Arts event



Pianist Christopher Atzinger will perform as part of the Musical Arts Series on the campus of Southeastern Oklahoma State University on Tuesday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts Recital Hall. Atzinger will perform works of Robert Schumann, Johannes Brahms, John Knowles Paine, and Samuel Barber. Atzinger is widely celebrated for his insightful […]