Business tax workshop to be held



Join REI for a “Small Business Tax Basics” workshop on Thursday, March 22nd, from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. at the REI Oklahoma Conference Center, 2912 Enterprise Blvd., Durant. The workshop is free, however attendees are encourage to register at www.reiwbc.org. The workshop will provide information on state tax issues relevant to small businesses in an […]