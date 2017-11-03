Charges filed in robbery case

A Durant man is facing several charges related to a robbery on Halloween.

Nineteen-year-old Joseph Herrera has been charged with felony first-degree robbery, first degree burglary and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Durant Police Detective Drew Hale responded at 11:30 p.m. Oct. 31 to a residence at 803 1/2 W. Mulberry St.

The 17-year-old victim said Herrera and two juveniles, ages 15 and 17, entered the home while the victim and two of his friends were watching a movie. The affidavit states that the victim said Herrera held him down, pointed an old, rusty revolver at his head and said he would shoot him if he moved. The other juveniles damaged the room.

According to the affidavit, the victim was robbed of several electronic items and a wallet that contained approximately $300.

One of the juveniles had a revolver and a knife, and he stabbed the speakers, the affidavit states.

Police later found the juveniles and both admitted to being at the home with Herrera and taking the items, according to the affidavit. Herrera was also found and arrested.

Herrera was brought to the police station for questioning, and according to the affidavit, he said the victim stole $600 out of his bag about two weeks ago when he fell asleep.

The affidavit states Herrera said he entered the victim’s residence through an unlocked door, took his “weed” and two guns from under the bed. He said he never pointed a gun because the teen was already scared, so he did not have to.

A preliminary hearing conference for Herrera was set Nov. 29.