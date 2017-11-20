Traditional Candlelighting event set at Southeastern

Southeastern Oklahoma State University will host a number of holiday events on Monday, December 4.

Santa Claus and entertainment will be featured from 6-6:30 p.m. on the Magnolia House front lawn. Highlights will include a performance by the Chorvettes Stageworks Company, an appearance by Santa, and the reading of the Christmas Story by Dell McLain.

The Christmas Tree lighting is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on the front lawn of campus with the Southeastern Brass Ensemble performing.

The traditional Candlelighting ceremony is set for 7:30 p.m. in Montgomery Auditorium.

The Southeastern Symphonic Chorus, consisting of students, faculty, staff and members of the Durant community, anchors the concert. The Chorus will perform an advent cantata by Johann Sebastian Bach with text by Martin Luther.

Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland (Come, O Savior of the Nations) features the chorus, chamber orchestra and baritone soloist Dr. Jeremy Blackwood, director of voice and opera at Southeastern.

The performers will also present Antonio Vivaldi’s Gloria, featuring Dr. Jourdan Laine Howell, a new voice instructor at Southeastern, and music majors Grace Haynes, Haley Moore and Allyson Thomas as soloists. The guests for the chamber orchestra are supported by a grant from the Cultural and Scholastic Lectureship Fund.

Many traditional elements of the concert will continue: the lighting of candles by members of the Cardinal Key Honor Society, a prelude sung by the SHARE Children’s Chorus conducted by Dr. Jeri Walker, and a Christmas carol singalong, giving the audience a chance to sing sacred and secular favorites with the chorus.

The Symphonic Chorus is a college/community partnership, providing a crucial aspect in the education of Southeastern music majors, a chance to participate in campus events for students of all majors, and a musical experience for members of the community.

The Chorus is conducted by Dr. Joshua Nannestad, Assistant Professor of Choral Music Education, and accompanied by Dr. Stephanie Emberley, instructor of piano.