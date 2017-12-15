Candidates seek County Commissioner seat

The race for Bryan County Commissioner District 3 is nearly a year away, but two of the candidates are gearing up now.

The current Commissioner Jay Perry can be seen putting his signs out in his district.

Roger Hedgecock is getting his campaign ready, too.

He said he learned a lot from the last campaign where he lost to Perry who’s in his second term in office.

In 2014, Perry and Hedgecock went head to head in a heated bid that only had 93 voters deciding that race.

If elected, both candidates said they are ready to do the best job possible as Bryan County Commissioner.

Hedgecock hopes the repeat election, this go around will provide a different outcome.

He said he is confident about this election because of his strong showing last election and voters know a change is needed.

In the June 2014 election, Hedgecock didn’t quite receive half the vote that put Perry in office.

There were no Republican candidates, so the election was decided in the primary.

Both candidates were registered Democrats in that race, and for 2018, both have switched parties and are running as Republicans.

It’s not known exactly how Republicans will vote and both say it will be interesting to see.

The last Presidential election saw many people change parties.

Some were attracted to the other party and its candidate, while others wanted out of their current party because of its candidate.

One official said, “The divisiveness and dirty campaigning in the last Presidential election had people joining one party, or leaving another. Some wanted to be affiliated with their candidate, while others moved away from their parties candidate for President.”

Perry won that primary as a Democrat in 2014, which meant there was no November election.

It’s possible that this race could be decided in the primary, this time on the Republican side.

Hedgecock received 429 votes at 45.11% in the 2014 primary to Perry’s 54.89% with 522 votes.

This time around, as a Republican, he said he hopes to be the one to come out on top with the voters.

In 2018, history could repeat itself with the primary deciding the winner.

The two candidates are getting a jump on things before the filing on April 11, 12 and 13, 2018.

Both say every vote will count in this race.

Perry undoubtedly hopes new party voters elect him, while Hedgecock hopes to bring his new party’s voters into his camp.

The primary is June 26 with August 28 is the runoff with the main election November 6, all in 2018.

Both candidates have some of their campaign signs printed and each says they are ready for next year’s race.

Perry and Hedgecock issued statements and were photographed in preparation for this article.

Current Commissioner Jay Perry said:

“I appreciate the God-given opportunity I’ve had to serve the people of Bryan County for the past 16 years. Eight I have served as a mechanic and welder, eight as commissioner. I am proud of my record, in my life, I have never been fired for not doing my job, so I don’t have a history of it. I have never sued the people of Bryan County, I sure haven’t done it three times. I have never sued my local school, sued my employer, or any of the local businesses in our area. I’m not a special ed. student, I graduated high school and college. I didn’t start attending church when I ran for office, I’ve pastored bivocationally here for nearly 30 years.

“My foreman crew and I have hauled 1000s of tons of gravel, installed 100s of culverts, and completed new bridges both county built and contracted. We have fixed drainage issues on roads that have flooded for years prior. Old Caddo Highway,Old East Main, Roberta Road, North, Sawmill Road, Paddock Loop, Lone Oak, in Durant have new sections of asphalt. We finished the Roberts Street and did 1.6 miles in Bokchito. Sulphur Springs, Jennings, Lankford, Collins, and Winters Creek in Bennington are overlaid with asphalt. We put over 100,000 dollars of asphalt on the Old 70 at Blue, and over 20,000 on Robinson Road, McPherren and South Choctaw going to the Caddo School also have a new asphalt top. We will do the first mile of Caddo Hills in the spring. That makes 4.5 miles this year alone, (most of it money I have saved ) millions of dollars over the two terms.

The county itself now has updated buildings, and a new jail. Our county budget is very much in the black and our carryover of funds grows annually. I ask for the opportunity to continue serving. Please vote Jay Perry, County Commissioner, Bryan County District 3.”

Commissioner candidate Roger Hedgecock said:

”I am pleased and honored to announce my candidacy for Bryan County Commissioner District Number 3. Four years ago, I ran for this office and obtained 45% of the votes. I was strongly encouraged by supporters to try again. For those who I’ve not had the opportunity to meet, I’d like to introduce myself. I am Roger Hedgecock, a lifetime resident of Bryan County as well as a landowner and rancher in this county. My wife, Karen, and I are proud parents of Kaitlin and Tayler Hedgecock.

“I have considerable knowledge of heavy equipment and tractor-trailer operation as well as road and bridge construction. I worked for Muskogee Bridge Company and helped build the 2 bridges and 6 viaducts between Caddo and Armstrong. I also worked for Sherwood Construction working in the area of the Durant City Pool as well as in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Wichita, Kansas. Most recently, I served District Number 3 as a county hand for five and a half years. I know first hand the condition of our roads. While I believe it is important to have these skills, the duties of the commissioner should make him accessible and readily available to handle county business. I have made every effort to attend as many of the monthly County Commissioner meetings as possible over the past four years. I have gained much insight on how our county business is being handled, but more importantly, how it should be improved.

“During my last campaign, I gained an understanding of the needs and concerns of the citizens of District Number 3. Citizens expressed their desire to be heard and treated with respect when calling in for assistance. Listening to the needs of others and considering all citizens to have value in our communities is important to me. I believe there is a need for strong leadership during these difficult times with budget cuts. Our funding should be well invested.

“I am excited to kickoff my campaign and will be putting signs out shortly after the holiday season. I’d greatly appreciate your vote and support in the upcoming election in 2018. I would like to invite everyone to visit and follow my Facebook page, Roger Hedgecock. Please feel free to contribute your thoughts and ideas.

“It’s time for a change in the Commissioner’s office. I ask that you support me in making positive changes. I’m asking for your vote, elect me, Roger Hedgecock your next County Commissioner”

Bryan County Commissioner District 3 (R)Jay Perry announces he will seek re-election in 2018. He was registered Democrat in the last election. This time, he’s registered Republican hoping for his third term in office. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Jay-PerryUSE.jpg Bryan County Commissioner District 3 (R)Jay Perry announces he will seek re-election in 2018. He was registered Democrat in the last election. This time, he’s registered Republican hoping for his third term in office. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Roger Hedgecock (R) announces he will run for Bryan County Commissioner District 3 in 2018. He says it’s time for a change in the Commissioner’s office. He was registered a Democrat when he lost to Perry last election. He’s confident as a Republican, he’ll come out on top. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Roger-HedgecockUSE.jpg Roger Hedgecock (R) announces he will run for Bryan County Commissioner District 3 in 2018. He says it’s time for a change in the Commissioner’s office. He was registered a Democrat when he lost to Perry last election. He’s confident as a Republican, he’ll come out on top. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Last election both were Democrats, now both Republican