Nick Dees Celebration of Life run to be held Saturday

Saturday is the Nicholas Dees Celebration of Life Run in Durant at 9am for the novice or professional runner.

Shelley Russell, Dees mother is finding forgiveness for the man who took her son’s life needlessly because of a careless mistake.

Her son, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Nicholas “Nick” Dees was killed by a distracted driver texting with his child in a car seat, in the backseat of his car.

She said this has been a journey for her, just as the journey of learning to live with the loss of her only son.

Forgiveness is a long and winding road with many peaks and valleys.

Hate was the valley Russell was in, one that controlled her, before forgiveness recently began taking its place.

A mother who lost her only child, suddenly and needlessly, feels many emotions, but hate is what she said she felt for the killer of her son, she said.

Russell said, “When we live with rage, bitterness and unforgiving feelings we destroy ourselves. We literally give the killer another victim.”

His distracted driving caused him to not see the lights of the wreck Dees was investigating that night.

“If that truck hadn’t jackknifed and had the first wreck, I’d still have my Nicholas,” Russell said.

At 29 years old, the distracted driver killed the then 30-year-old Dees.

This mother could never have imagined the turn of events as they unfolded.

Russell said, “He killed my son and I was not going to let it kill my spirit and soul.”

Lt. Scott Hampton, a fellow Trooper, knocked on the door just after midnight to deliver the news to Russell.

It’s something he’ll undoubtedly never forget, having to tell a mother her son was no longer with us.

It could have been her son because at first glance, Hampton knocking on the door was wearing the exact same uniform her son wore at work.

This wasn’t her son, but that knock on her door resulted in the news that no mother would ever want. Hampton

knocking on the door wished he didn’t have to do it.

Russell was told her son had been killed near Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Those turn of events left her filled with hate for that driver, but the goodness of the human spirit is winning in the heart of this mother who’s letting all that go.

Russell said “If I hate, that keeps me in prison. Me being full of hatred and bitterness will not bring my Nicholas back. It’s only continuing to hold me as a prisoner. I want to walk in the spirit of Jesus Christ.”

Russell’s scars are healing though, in a long process of counseling and with help from her husband Mike Russell.

He’s watched the progression as it has happened as is happy to see her letting go and moving on.

Russell even she said she’s ready to move on, and accept, but never forget the tragedy that has reshaped her life.

Nicholas Dees is a name synonymous with the law she helped enact for Oklahoma.

Russell said, “Oklahoma was the 46th state to adopt the no-texting and driving law.”

That means Oklahoma was nearly last of all 50 states to enact the law that might’ve saved her son’s life.

This robbed a mother of many hello’s, I love you’s and kisses of joy.

Russell holds a run every year in honor of her son, Nicholas.

Additionally, there is a scholarship fund through Choctaw’s Chahta Foundation that is matched dollar for dollar by the Choctaw Nation.

She said both are something she “had to do for Nickeldoo.”

She’s been grieving with the knowledge this man, who’s imprisoned for his violation, will be released soon, and on parole after release.

Russell knows how unfair life can be with him being able to live his life, while her son cannot, she said.

Her home is a shrine to her son and she takes the message of not texting and driving to schools and organizations.

Russell shares some of the memories she cherishes of her Nicholas, while instilling in the young lives the dangers of texting and driving.

She cries as she shares and she’s not ashamed of her tears for her son.

Russell said she knows that no one can feel her pain, she wants Nicholas’ legacy to be about saving lives.

She said, “Nicholas was such a good Christian that he would minister to everyone he could, even those he arrested, using the Bible in his patrol car.”

One of the many ironies of this tragedy is the accident near Shawnee, was just a few miles from Dees’ home in Seminole.

A result of Trooper Dees’ death and his mother’s broken heart, a memorial sign was erected just east of Shawnee on Interstate 40.

Russsell said, “It has taken me almost three years to realize I have to forgive the driver of the car who killed my Nicholas. Forgiveness and reconciliation promotes healing. It’s my personal journey.”

The Nicholas Dees Memorial Run has been renamed.

Russell has entered a new stage in her grief for her Nicholas.

The run has been named “A Celebration of Life Run” and will continue to be held every year in Durant, she said.

It’s typically been near his January 23 birthday and near the January 31 date of the tragedy.

This year, it is this Saturday January 27. The race begins at Durant Market Square at First and Main at 9 a.m.

Shelley Russell said anyone can run in the Celebration of Life, but you must register in person the day of the race from 7 a.m. until approximately 8:30 a.m.

All participants in the 5k and the “Run the Badge” run will get a medal with the likeness of Trooper Dees.

That medal says, “Don’t text and drive, in honor of Nick.”

Russell as Nick Dees mother also emphasizes the message to everyone “Don’t text and Drive.”

She said, “He paid the ultimate sacrifice for the state of Oklahoma in January, and I believe in my heart and soul that January is the time we need to honor him.”

The big legacy Dees leaves behind, in addition to his two daughters is, a law that prohibits texting and driving.

Russell said, “Nicholas would be the first to forgive this man for his tragic mistake. He loved everyone, even his enemies. So if Nicholas and God could forgive this man, then I can too.”

If Trooper Nicholas Dees could convey one message to everyone, his mother believes it could very well be, “OHP Trooper was my call, but one text ended it all.”

Shelley Russell reminisces on her son’s birthday in preparation for the Nicholas Dees Celebration of Life Run to be held Saturday morning in Durant. Tuesday would have been her “Nickeldoo’s” 33rd birthday. In this photo, Nick kissed his mother in front of his football team. He wasn’t embarrassed, and this photo is a cherished reminder of her son. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Dees.jpg Shelley Russell reminisces on her son’s birthday in preparation for the Nicholas Dees Celebration of Life Run to be held Saturday morning in Durant. Tuesday would have been her “Nickeldoo’s” 33rd birthday. In this photo, Nick kissed his mother in front of his football team. He wasn’t embarrassed, and this photo is a cherished reminder of her son. Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

3rd annual event