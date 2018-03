Pottsboro-David Reynolds Pottsboro-David Reynolds, age 68, went home to be with the Lord Monday, February 26, 2018 in Pottsboro, Texas surrounded by his family Mr. Reynolds was born April 30, 1949 in Moore, Oklahoma the son of Jake and Willie (Puckett) Reynolds. He married the love of his life, Patricia “Jayne”Lambeth, July 15, 1969 in […]