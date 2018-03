Billy Gene Wilkins Billy Gene Wilkins, 83, of Durant, Oklahoma, formerly of Sanger, Texas, passed away Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Four Seasons Nursing Center in Durant, Oklahoma. Billy was born on January 14, 1935 in Bennington, Oklahoma, to the union of the late Bud and Maudee (Gaither) Wilkins. In 1950 he moved to the […]