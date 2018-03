Graveside services for Terry Lynn Pratt will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta, OK with Rick Lane officiating assisted by Rev. Dewayne Self. Arrangements are under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Marietta. Mr. Pratt was born February 8, 1956 in Tishomingo, OK to James […]