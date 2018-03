Dewell Herschell Hill Dewell Herschell “Bud” Hill passed away Tuesday, March 6, 2018 in Durant, OK at the age of 84. He was born on March 15, 1933 to Andrew Herschell Hill and Irena Angeline Harmon in Caddo, OK. Bud attended Tushka Public Schools. He was enlisted in The United States Army from 1953 – […]