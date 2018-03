Daniel Meredith Busby Daniel Meredith Busby entered this life on December 14, 1941 in Durant, OK, born to Lewis Merle and Winnie Mae (Morman) Busby. Daniel passed away on March 03, 2018 in Durant, OK at the age of 76 years, 2 months and 17 days. Daniel attended schools here locally in Durant, OK. He […]