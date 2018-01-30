Roads, when will they become a priority?

Over a year ago I learned the city has not sealed cracks in our roads for over two years. I visited with the city manager and informed him that we were not sealing the cracks.

I notified the city council. I always got the same answer, we don’t have the money. No one prioritized how money was spent. We have since made no progress, cracks are not being sealed. The old adage “a stitch in time saves nine” is appropriate.

Ask citizens of Durant their number-one complaint, it’s roads. A great deal of money has been spent. $360,000 for a questionable road primarily benefiting developers, $100,000 on a real estate purchase, to name a few.

The city roads are a disaster and getting worse every day, sealing the cracks won’t solve the problem. It will however, mitigate continuing destruction of the roads until we are able to make meaningful repairs.

When will the sealing begin?

Charles Bachmann

Durant

