Brett Butler back for 31st Whang Bang Tourney

BugsyB is back in town – or he will be come Friday.

You know him as Brett Butler and he will serve as the honorary starter for the 31st annual Whang Bang Golf tournament at Chickasaw Pointe Golf Course.

Butler played baseball for Dr. Don Parham’s Savages from 1977 to 1979. He twice earned All-America outfield honors and was a key performer on Southeastern’s first NAIA College World Series team that finished as national runners-up. He was Southeastern’s first .400 hitter at .439 in 1977. He set career records for home runs (31), runs (209), triples (15), hits (220), walks (162), and career batting average (.394).

He was drafted by the Atlanta Braves and fashioned an outstanding 17-year career, finishing with a .290 batting average and earning numerous honors, including the Lou Gehrig Award with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1996, the Baseball Writers Association Man of the Year Award and Golden Tomahawk Award with the Cleveland Indians in 1985.

Butler was inducted into Southeastern’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 1985.

The Whang Bang has become the ‘in’ tournament for golfers of both the fun and serious categories.

It is possible to have fun and be serious on the golf course and the Whang Bang is living proof. It has become a highlight of Southeastern’s annual Homecoming festivities and it always brings back many former Savage and Savage Storm athletes.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. Friday at Chickasaw Pointe and a shotgun start will get the action under way at 9 a.m.

Entry fee is $100 per player and golfers may register as a team or individual. The entry fee, Option 1, includes a registration gift, green fee, golf cart, Savage Storm Golf & More Fun Package, drinks, breakfast and lunch.

The Fun Package includes two mulligans, entry into drawing for door prizes and a card game on the course with the winner receiving a two-night stay at Choctaw Casino and Resort.

Option 2 includes everything in Option 1, plus a Southeastern embroidered polo shirt and cap.

The entry fee also includes a T-shirt, hole-in-one chance for a car from Stuteville Chevrolet, plus contests for closest-to-the-pin and longest drive for both men and women.

Prizes will be awarded for first-, second- and third-place teams. Golfers may sign up on-site at Friday’s registration.

For more information, contact the Southeastern Alumni Relations office at 580-745-2288 or visit the website at alumni.SE.edu.

Harold Harmon is retired Sports Editor at the Democrat and Sports Information Director at Southeastern

