Savage Storm drop 3-0 volleyball decision to TAMC

Early miscues dug Southeastern a hole that was too much to overcome while dropping a 3-0 straight set decision to Texas A&M-Commerce in non-conference volleyball action Tuesday night at Bloomer Sullivan Gymnasium.

Commerce registered a 25-13 decision in the opening set and then also took the final two sets, 25-16 and 25-18, for the victory.

The Savage Storm, which fall to 5-13 on the season, have little time to dwell on the loss with home Great American Conference tilts with Harding and Arkansas Tech slated for Friday night and Saturday morning.

“A&M-Commerce is a strong team and runs a pretty quick offense that is tough to defend and register,” Southeastern head coach Brianna Barry commented afterward. “We are still trying a lot of different combinations to see which one works best for us. We can’t dwell on this with two very important matches coming up later this week so we have to get refocused the next couple of days in practice.”

Errors were the story for the Savage Storm throughout the match with 19 in total that greatly aided the visiting Lady Lions.

Southeastern snagged a quick 2-0 lead in the opening set of the match behind a Hannah Grant kill and Lady Lion attack error, but that proved to be the only lead of the set for the hosts.

Five of the first seven points for A&M-Commerce came directly from Savage Storm miscue and they never looked back en route to the opening 25-13 decision.

Set number two was virtually a carbon copy with the Barry’s squad jumping out to a 2-0 advantage behind an Arianna Baker kill and a TAMC attack error. The Lady Lions answered with eight of the next 10 points, six once again coming from SE miscues, to take control.

It took until the third set for Southeastern finally to put some things together, despite spotting the visitors a 4-1 lead.

Caroline Griffith and Taylor Robinson each notched three kills during a 13-10 flurry that gave the Savage Storm a three-point edge. They were also able to take advantage of three errors by Commerce along the way.

Southeastern still held a slim 16-15 lead after Kristi Carter’s service ace but A&M-Commerce managed to close on a 10-2 spurt to finish it off.

Grant and Griffith totaled six kills apiece to pace the Savage Storm attack while Baker chipped in five and Abby Jameson added four.

Coming off an injury, Alissa Benson was solid with 17 assists. Caitlin Cosby topped the defensive charge for Southeastern with 17 digs.

“We came out a little better in the third in set,” Barry stated. “We were finally able to slow things down and take charge a lot better, which was good to see. It was just a little too late.

“We looked pretty strong in that stretch but we have to come together as a team and figure out ways to win.”

The Savage Storm will host Harding University in their next action Friday at 6 p.m.

Junior Kristi Carter comes up with a dig on this play during Tuesday night’s volleyball action at Bloomer Sullivan Gymnasium. Carter totaled three digs defensively as Southeastern dropped a three-set decision to Texas A&M-Commerce. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_5387_cmyk.jpg Junior Kristi Carter comes up with a dig on this play during Tuesday night’s volleyball action at Bloomer Sullivan Gymnasium. Carter totaled three digs defensively as Southeastern dropped a three-set decision to Texas A&M-Commerce. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat The Southeastern duo of Hannah Grant (15) and Arianna Baker (4) leap high into the air for a block attempt during Tuesday night’s non-conference contest with Texas A&M-Commerce. Grant finished with a team-high six kills while Baker added five but the Savage Storm dropped a 3-0 decision in the match. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_5366_cmyk.jpg The Southeastern duo of Hannah Grant (15) and Arianna Baker (4) leap high into the air for a block attempt during Tuesday night’s non-conference contest with Texas A&M-Commerce. Grant finished with a team-high six kills while Baker added five but the Savage Storm dropped a 3-0 decision in the match. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat