Several keys for early October bucks

Only a few days into the 2017 Oklahoma archery deer hunting season, all seems relatively quiet in Bryan County and the surrounding region.

So far, no big antlered news has grabbed the local deer hunting community in Texomaland, except for some hush-hush details of a solid non-typical arrowed down in Collin County (one county to the south of Grayson County) on the Texas side of the Red River border.

While there’s no official number on that whitetail just yet, the rumor mill says a multi-point bruiser possibly scoring in the 170- to 180-class range on the Boone and Crockett Club scoring scale

(Editor’s Note: Durant Daily Democrat outdoors writer Lynn Burkhead is an official measurer for both the Boone and Crockett Club (www.boone-crockett.org) and the Pope and Young Club (www.pope-young.org). Contact him for details on setting up a scoring session if you take a good buck this fall.)

While things may be quiet in the local whitetail woods right now, with a solid cold front forecast early next week – as of press time, the National Weather Service in Norman was predicting high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s starting on Monday – there should be a few good bucks up and on their feet in the next seven to 10-days.

How can you take advantage of such early October activity? Focus on evening hunts near food sources and staging areas says my bowhunting pal Jim Lillis, owner of the biggest typical whitetail ever tagged by a bowhunter down in Grayson County.

True enough most years, that advice might be especially warranted this fall.

“It’s been a strange year with the mild winter, some moisture in the spring, then the very heavy rains in July and August, then a warm and dry September, and then this week, some more rain,” said Lillis, who tagged a 175 2/8-inch net typical buck at Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge back in late November 2007.

Lillis – who has also tagged another couple of record class Grayson County bucks over the years, including one in October – says that bucks right now are still on their late summer and early autumn patterns.

What kind of patterns are those? Sleeping in, followed by lazy days of doing nothing in the shade, and then a low-light late evening trip to the local whitetail chow hall.

“If you’ve got some game cameras, you’ll want to have them on food sources right now,” said Lillis. “And maybe, if you’ve got some trails that they travel on between their bedding area and those food sources, you might want to put a camera or two on them.”

Game cameras are particularly important for deer hunters in this area right now, more so perhaps than they are out in the more open and rolling terrain of western Texas and southwestern Oklahoma.

“Out on my lease near Sweetwater, Texas to the west of Abilene, it’s fairly open with rolling hills, shinnery oaks, and some brushy ravines,” said Lillis. “Out there, you’re able to get up high and glass. Because of that, you can see daily patterns and deer movement much more easily.

“While it’s true that the deer probably travel a little bit more out here due to the open country, their overall patterns are still quite similar to what they are around here.”

Here in Texomaland, cameras become a more important tool since the Red River Valley region is much more wooded, making it harder to see deer movement with a good pair of binoculars like the Leica brand that Lillis prefers.

Once a hunter gets a few clues about how mature bucks are moving in the local woods, Lillis notes that for either region, it’s often a mistake to try and set up right next to the chow hall in early October.

“Yeah, you’ll want to have your stand around staging areas,” said the retired Ducks Unlimited senior regional director who lives in Sherman. “You’ll probably want to back off the food source for your evening hunts, moving back a couple of hundred yards or so.”

Why is that?

“Because this early in the year, a mature buck may hang up on you in the late afternoon and evening hours, staying in staging areas a couple of hundred yards away from the food source,” he said.

“That’s something that I’ve learned on my West Texas hunting lease over the years, where you can really see across the terrain.”