Caddo’s Schoolcraft named VYVE Player of the Week

Caddo senior defensive end Drew Schoolcraft has been named Friday Night Vyve Player of the Week for his outstanding play in the Bruins’ 28-26 win over Waurika Friday night.

Schoolcraft dominated the defensive side of the ball, logging 12 tackles, nine solo, two-and-a-half sacks, a fumble recovery, a pass broken up and two quarterback hurries in the close shave two-point win over the Eagles.

The Friday Night Vyve Player of the Week is presented to the player who most exemplifies competition, teamwork, leadership and sportsmanship for his high school team each Friday night.

For week five, that player is Caddo’s Drew Schoolcraft.

“We are very committed to the communities we serve,” said Diane Quennoz, Vyve SVP, Marketing and Customer Experience. “Nothing brings communities together like high school football, and we are honored to be associated with Caddo football and recognize the Bruins’ Drew Schoolcraft as Friday Night Vyve Player of the Week.”

