Old rival to challenge Storm’s 5-0 record on Homecoming

Coach Bo Atterberry’s Savage Storm footballers are the only undefeated team in the Great American Conference.

Southeastern will take an unblemished 5-0 record into the Homecoming 2017 game against Southwestern at 2 p.m. Saturday at Paul Laird Field.

Homecoming at Southeastern is always a blast and this game could well be the icing on the cake.

Southwestern comes in at 2-3 and would absolutely love to pull off an upset over the No. 1 team in the GAC and the No. 23 team in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) poll.

Southeastern last appeared in the AFCA poll in 2007, reaching as high as No. 16.

Arkansas Tech is No. 24 in the poll and Ouachita Baptist received 17 votes.

Southeastern is the only Oklahoma team in the AFCA Top 25.

The first meeting of the two teams dates back to 1923 when coach Percy Godfrey’s Southeastern team defeated Weatherford Teachers 16-7 in Oklahoma Intercollegiate Athletic Association competition.

The teams may have met before then, but records from back then are as reliable as politicians’ promises.

Regardless, this could be one heck of a football game as the Storm try to go 6-0 and the Bulldogs try to derail the train.

Southeastern and Southwestern have two common opponents thus far. The Storm topped Ouachita Baptist 41-35 and Arkansas-Monticello 41-21.

Southwestern fell to Ouachita Baptist 38-10 and edged Monticello 20-19.

THE LATEST GAC standings show Southeastern pacing the field at 5-0 with Arkansas Tech and Ouachita Baptist tied for second at 4-1.

Southern Arkansas and Southern Nazarene are knotted at 3-2. Arkansas-Monticello, Harding, Henderson State, Northwestern and Southwestern are each 2-3.

East Central is 1-4 and Oklahoma Baptist remains winless at 0-5.

TEAM STATISTICS give Southeastern a decided edge over the Bulldogs.

Southeastern averages 38.2 points per game and allows 20.

Southwestern averages 21.2 and gives up 33.8 points per game.

On paper, Southeastern is 17 points per game better than Southwestern on offense and 13.8 points per game better on defense.

On paper is where dreams of undefeated seasons go to die.

Southeastern averages 212.4 rushing yards per game and Southwestern checks in at 134.2 ypg.

The Storm put up 235.2 passing yards and the Bulldogs throw for 241 per game.

Total offense favors Southeastern 447.6 to 375.2 ypg.

INDIVIDUALLY, the Bulldogs will ride the throwing arm of quarterback Casey Freeman.

The 6-2, 185-pound redshirt-sophomore from Newcastle has completed 94 of 161 passes for 1,061 yards and six touchdowns. He hits 58.4percent of his throws with a long of 55 yards and 212.2 yards per game.

Karltrell Henderson (5-11, 205, junior from Southmoore, Oklahoma, high school is the top running back. He has 66 carries for 288 yards and two scores, averages 4.4 per carry with a long run of 35 yards and 57.6yards per game. Cedric Cooper (5-11, 180, junior from Seattle, Washington, by way of Santa Barbara City College) has 40 rushes for 114 yards and threeTDs, an average of 4.8 per carry, a long of 24 and 48.5 yards per game.

The Bulldogs’ leading receiver is Jared Rayburn (5-10, 180, redshirt-junior from Edmond Deer Creek high school, with 26 catches for 330yards and two touchdowns. He averages 8.8 yards per catch with a long of 23 and a game average of 46 yards.