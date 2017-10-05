Lady Rebels advance to semifinals with state victory

OKLAHOMA CITY – It took a couple innings for the Silo Lady Rebels to settle in and shake off any early butterflies in the Class 2A state softball tournament Thursday morning at Hall of Fame Stadium.

Once they did it was business as usual.

The second-ranked Lady Rebels rode two big innings offensively, stellar defense and strong pitching from freshman Alexis Tanguma to cruise past Minco, 5-1, and into today’s state semifinals.

With its first-ever fast pitch state victory in the books, Silo faces Savanna this morning at 11 a.m. for a berth in Saturday’s state championship.

“We’ve been preparing for faster pitching because there are three other kids in 2A that are 60 or better so that’s what we had worked on most of the week,” Silo head coach Mike Lawless said. “Usually you can dial it down and have better success. That girl from Minco did a good job with slower stuff, kept it away and we were popping up and rolling over a lot, but as the game went along we did a better job. We forced them to make some plays and fortunately for us they helped us out a little bit too.”

Early on the Lady Rebels were kept off balance by an assortment of off speed pitches with Blaklyn Barber managing the only hit in the first two stanzas on a slap single to leftfield.

That all changed in the third as freshman Gracie Lawless ignited the offense with a single to center before stealing second and scoring the game’s first run on a Minco error.

“You could see a few nerves and pressing a little in the first couple of innings, but once we got the first run things just kind of relaxed,” Coach Lawless commented. “We went back to work and did the things we needed to do.

“I could see a big difference toward the end of the game. We were a lot looser. We’ve got some veterans but are still starting four freshmen. Even though they have been a lot as spectators it is still different as a player. I think they will be a lot more relaxed from the start tomorrow.”

With two outs in the third the senior duo of Daelyn Marshall and Danielle Hayden got in on the RBI action as Marshall drove in a run with an opposite field double and Hayden followed with a run-scoring single to make it a 3-0 advantage.

Silo extended the margin with two more runs in the fifth as Alys Parr opened with a bunt single and came all the way around to score on a stinging triple from Tanguma into the leftfield corner. She then trotted home one batter later when the Lady Bulldogs misplayed a grounder off the bat of Barber.

That was more than enough run support for the freshman hurler, who went the distance in the circle allowing only three Minco baserunners throughout.

Tanguma had a perfect game going until a Ceiley McComas single broke things up with two out in the fourth stanza. That was just one of two hits she allowed, mixing in three strikeouts and one hit batsman.

The Lady Bulldogs avoided the shutout with a run in the bottom of the fifth following a Grace Martinez single and two wild pitches but that proved to be the final Minco base runner.

“We gave Alexis some rest in district and she wasn’t quite as sharp as needed to be in regionals,” Lawless added. “She came back a lot stronger this week, got a lot of first pitch outs today and was in command. She had good snap on her pitches and was never in the middle of the plate at all.

“When she is throwing like that it takes a lot of pressure off our offense. We know you don’t have to press to go get nine or 10 to win. You can get two or three runs and feel pretty good about it.”

Silo, which improved to 33-7, totaled eight hits offensively led by two from Barber. Lawless, Marshall, Hayden, Parr, Tanguma and Joe Arrington all finished with one.

